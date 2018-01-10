SAN ANTONIO — You can get a free teeth cleaning or extraction at Schertz Family Dental on Saturday, October 6 in celebration of Free Dentistry Day.

“We understand that many people in our community and across the nation haven’t been to the dentist for a long period of time. Some don’t understand the importance of dental health, but more often than not, they don’t have the financial means,” Dr. Kyumee Yo said. “This event is a great opportunity for us to share our time and resources with those less fortunate and give back to the community.”

The free services will be offered from 8 am to 2 pm on October 6 on a first-come, first-serve basis. Schertz Family Dental is located at 2184 FM 3009 Schertz, Texas 78154.

For more information, please call 210-251-4979 or visit www.FreeDentistryDay.org.

