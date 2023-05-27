Family of man murdered 20 years ago in Schertz renewing calls for clues in his cold case

Police released a sketch of the suspect but have not made an arrest in the case.

SCHERTZ, Texas — A local woman is renewing her calls for fresh clues on her brother's cold case murder.

Twenty years ago, 55-year-old Sammy Pfannstiel was shot to death in Schertz, northeast of San Antonio. Schertz Police still don't know who killed him, and his younger sister said leads have gone dry.

On Saturday, she shared what is known about his death on May 22, 2003, while asking for anonymity. She said there was three people in a red car who kept coming to his business Rodeo Motors and 'asking for the boss'.

"They checked back twice, then the third time is when my brother was in his officer. The shooter was the only one who got out of the car, I believe," she said.

His sister said employees were around at the time but details remain few. Police also have limited information but their investigation has resulted in a composite sketch of the suspect.

The family wants the image updated to show age progression as they renew calls for clues in the case.

"I'm just very determined at this point to get the word out again, and for us to all have closure and for him to lay in peace," she said.

She is taking steps to move the case forward by sending emails, making phone calls and searching the internet for cold case investigative teams. She also thinks DNA testing could link a suspect to the crime and hopes an analysis of some sort could be performed in the future.

For now, she is asking anyone with information to step forward.

"That would mean so much to us with closure," she said.