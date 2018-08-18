Laurens County, SC (Greenville News) - A woman has been arrested in an animal cruelty case involving a starving dog covered in maggots, authorities said Friday.

Elizabeth Lena James, 30, of Laurens, was charged with ill treatment of an animal, according to jail records and the Laurens County Sheriff's Office.

The dog, a mastiff mix named Champ, was rescued Tuesday night after deputies were notified of an animal cruelty case on Lisborn Road, the Sheriff's Office said.

Champ was more than 50 pounds underweight, weak and covered in maggots when he was placed with Rescue Dogs Rock NYC.

James was arrested Thursday and booked into the Laurens County Detention Center, jail records show. Her bond was set at $15,000.

“Inhumane treatment of animals will not be tolerated on my watch,” Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds said in a release. “No animal should have to go without food and water."

