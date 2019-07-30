SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Water System contractors will begin testing sewers over the Edward's Aquifer Recharge Zone in an attempt to ensure water safety.

In order to test the sewers, the contractors will open manholes in streets and use "non-toxic smoke" to locate breaks and defects.

San Antonio Fire Department For more information on this project, please visit saws.org/smoke

SAWS will also be testing lateral lines on peoples' property to ensure there are no breaks in the lines. If your property is scheduled to be tested, contractors will place a notice on your door.

SAWS says that contractors will not enter your home or business, but they may temporarily access your yard.

For more information, you can visit SAWS' website or email Byron.Gipson@saws.org.

SAWS is also hosting an information session: