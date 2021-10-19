SAWS to resume disconnections Tuesday

The utility company says the number of delinquent accounts has grown from 5,000 at the start of the pandemic to more than 65,000 as of last month.

SAN ANTONIO — Starting Tuesday, SAWS will resume service disconnections for people who haven't paid their bills. Water shutoffs were suspended in March 2020 because of the pandemic.

The utility company says the number of delinquent accounts has grown from 5,000 at the start of the pandemic to more than 65,000 as of last month.

People at risk of being disconnected are urged to contact SAWS as soon as possible to set up a payment plan.