SAWS to keep Stage 2 water restrictions in place despite EAA moving to Stage 3 pumping rules

The Edwards Aquifer is steadily dropping as drought conditions persist in the San Antonio area.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Water System said Monday it will keep Stage 2 watering conditions in place despite the Edwards Aquifer Authority declaring Stage 3 for pumping.

The EAA pumping cutbacks were triggered when the 10-day average of the J-17 well reached 640 feet. That would also trigger Stage 3 for SAWS customers, but the organization along with the San Antonio City Manager is not recommending Stage 3 watering rules.

SAWS says it can meet cutbacks without stricter watering rules.

“SAWS has worked for 30 years to prepare for these kinds of Edwards cutbacks,” said Robert R. Puente, SAWS President and CEO. “We are well prepared with diversified water resources and reasonable watering rules in place.

“We have been through this before and have not needed to go into Stage 3,” he continued. “We can manage this again together.”

SAWS said some of its other water sources will help with the cutbacks. There are nine total sources of drinking water and the Edwards Aquifer only makes up about half, according to the organization.

Watering days stay the same in Stage 2 as in Stage 1 – however, the hours during which watering is allowed are shortened. Watering with a sprinkler, irrigation system or soaker hose is allowed only between 7-11 a.m. and 7-11 p.m. on your designated day. Watering with a hand-held hose is still allowed any time on any day.

0 or 1 – Monday

2 or 3 – Tuesday

4 or 5 – Wednesday

6 or 7 – Thursday

8 or 9 – Friday