San Antonio Water System unveiled their 2020 budget at a board meeting Wednesday, and included in the budget is a 9.9% rate increase for SAWS customers.

According to SAWS' budget presentation, the average bill in 2019 amounted to $65.82. That 9.9% rate increase would surmount to a $6.55 increase in the average bill for next year.

SAWS' 2020 budget objectives include maintaining the city's infrastructure, introducing new long-term sources of water supply, implementing technology advancements, and continuing to fairly pay employees.

An added $68.8 million is featured in SAWS' "Purchased Water Costs" budget; that money is going to the Vista Ridge pipeline project, which will fund a 142-mile long pipeline to deliver more than 16 billion gallons of water yearly to San Antonio from Burleson County.

The rate increase will go into effect on January 1 of next year.