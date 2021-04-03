SAWS, the City to close bottled and bulk water distribution sites

“Thanks to their efforts we were able to distribute more than 500,000 cases of water and provide bulk water to our community.”

SAN ANTONIO — Now that water has been restored to the San Antonio area, the City and San Antonio Water System will close their water distribution sites.

The press release says the sites will close at 5 p.m. Thursday.

“I’d like to thank all of our volunteers, police and fire cadets, City and SAWS departments, the National Guard and the Texas Guard for joining our efforts to step in and help our community during a time of need,” said City Manager Erik Walsh. “Thanks to their efforts we were able to distribute more than 500,000 cases of water and provide bulk water to our community.”

The City said they will keep providing bottled water until Friday to people in need, including elderly serious and apartment complex residents with no drinking water. Delivery availability is limited, but can be requested by calling 311.

SAWS said they are accepting applications from customers who need assistance making repairs to quickly restore service and minimize water loss. Click here for more information.