SAN ANTONIO — Our Texas neighbors to the north are being warned to boil their water after supply lakes became filled with silt because of the historic floods that soaked south and central Texas last week. But help from the Alamo City is on the way.

This affects everyone there. Schools are telling kids to bring water bottles from home. They're also covering or closing water fountains, and making sure the cafeterias only use properly boiled water. Starbucks in Austin had to either close or only sell pre-bottled products.

This is the first time ever the city has had to issue a notice this widespread water notice. Since word of the boil water notice broke this morning, stores have been busy with people rushing to buy bottled water. You can see folks with carts full of water at H-E-B's.

Overnight, fleets of trucks full of water started heading to Austin. H-E-B will continue doing that until there is no longer a need.

And now, San Antonio Water Systems is pitching in to help the city of Austin.

SAWS mobilized teams to head to Austin to provide any relief possible. This includes the company's one tanker filled with fresh clean water that will run around the clock. SAWS says it's important to be there when other communities are in need, because it could easily be San Antonio in this same situation.

© 2018 KENS