SAN ANTONIO — A water main break on San Antonio’s northeast side sent water flying in the air near Loop 410 Monday.

According to a spokesperson from San Antonio Water System, no customers lost service because of the break, but some experienced low water pressure.

The break was not caused by a contractor or any construction cause, SAWS said, but simply by the prolonged dry weather and high heat.

As of 1:30 Monday afternoon, crews had responded to more than 30 breaks in one day. If you see water coming from a crack in the street or an abundant amount of water where it shouldn’t be, call 210-704-7297. SAWS says to be ready to provide as much information as possible when reporting a problem, such as the exact location, amount of water and details on how the break is impacting the surrounding area.

According to SAWS, the repair process for a main break involves determining priority compared to other reports in the area. Officials are at work 24/7, but specialized equipment or labor may not always be available, which can increase the response time.

Utility lines must also be located and marked, including natural gas, electrical, telephone, and Internet, before any work/ excavation can begin. This can take between 4 and 48 hours, SAWS said.

When a break occurs, the water has to be shut off to repair the pipe, and before they can begin working on repair, the water has to be pumped out of the hole it filled. Once the hole is drained, the work site has to be secured to prevent collapse during work.

After pipe is repaired, crews then have to restore the street which may take a few weeks. Sometimes temporary steel plates are used to allow traffic to continue in area while work is done on the permanent restoration.

Most importantly for customers, the automated system calls the phone numbers on file to inform them of a service interruption (and estimated repair time) when a break occurs. Customers should make sure that their phone numbers are updated on their account, SAWS said.

