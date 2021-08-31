SAWS issues Stage 1 water restrictions

On Tuesday, the San Antonio Water System issued Stage 1 restrictions that will begin Wednesday.

SAN ANTONIO — On Tuesday, the San Antonio Water System issued Stage 1 restrictions that will begin Wednesday, Sept. 1.

Stage 1 is triggered when the 10-day average of the Edwards Aquifer at the J-17 monitoring well drops to 660 feet or below.

In Stage 1, outdoor watering with a sprinkler or irrigation system is allowed only before 11 a.m. and after 7 p.m., one day per week, determined by the last number of your street address:

0 or 1 – Monday

2 or 3 – Tuesday

4 or 5 – Wednesday

6 or 7 – Thursday

8 or 9 – Friday

SAWS said that hand watering of lawns and plants is allowed on any day at any time.