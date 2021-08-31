SAWS issues Stage 1 water restrictions

SAN ANTONIO — On Tuesday, the San Antonio Water System issued Stage 1 restrictions that will begin Wednesday, Sept. 1.
Stage 1 is triggered when the 10-day average of the Edwards Aquifer at the J-17 monitoring well drops to 660 feet or below.
In Stage 1, outdoor watering with a sprinkler or irrigation system is allowed only before 11 a.m. and after 7 p.m., one day per week, determined by the last number of your street address:
0 or 1 – Monday
2 or 3 – Tuesday
4 or 5 – Wednesday
6 or 7 – Thursday
8 or 9 – Friday
SAWS said that hand watering of lawns and plants is allowed on any day at any time.
Here are some more details about the Stage 1 watering rules.