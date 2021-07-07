SAWS will resume disconnections in October

Customers can keep taps turned on by setting up payment plans in advance.

Utility disconnections will be starting again soon. SAWS said it will resume cut-offs at the beginning of October. The water utility stopped shutoffs for nonpayment in March 2020 because of the pandemic.

SAWS said not to wait to contact the utility if you are at risk for disconnect. Customers with overdue bills who set up payment plans will avoid getting their water cut off.

The utility said it has several payment options, plus it can connect customers who qualify with assistance programs. Options include dividing the entire account balance into equal monthly payments or other payment options can be discussed by calling (210) 704-7297. Call (210) 233-2273 to see if you qualify for a need-based assistance program.

Customers will get this insert with their July bill detailing the disconnection plan, payment plans, and available assistance.