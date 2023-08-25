SAWS says customers not following watering rules can be disconnected

This year they have issued a record 6,000 citations, costing up to $150 for first time offenders.

SAN ANTONIO — Officials with SAWS say the the brutal heat conditions and customers not following watering rules are creating challenges to infrastructure. Triple-digit heat and high demand for outdoor watering is driving record pumping, leading to more water main breaks.

"You add all the stress up, the soil shifting, plus everything from pushing a lot of water through that pipe more than normal and you get the main breaks we're seeing today," says Karen Guz, SAWS, Vice President of Water Conservation.

So far this month there have been nearly 800 water main breaks or leaks, surpassing the previous August record of 729. This month SAWS is on pace to hit nearly 1,000 water main breaks or leaks.

Crews are working around the clock, but adding to the challenge is keeping workers safe in the extreme heat. Another challenge is over watering.

Officials say those not following the rules can be issued citations. This year they have issued a record 6,000 citations, costing up to $150 for first time offenders, and when they do get a citations they usually get the message. Many are following the rules, especially homeowners.

"We do have a few properties where it's a dedicated irrigation meter, meaning it just serves the landscape and we're not seeing a change. They've gotten citations and we're just not seeing compliance and that's not fair to everybody else, and we need to save that water," said Guz.

This could lead to water services being cut off. If you do get disconnected, you are able to restore services after filing out a form, and having it notarized stating you will be in compliance. You will also have to pay reconnection fees.

"Now if this happens again, still isn't in compliance. We're going to leave it off for two weeks to make sure the message is clear," said Guz.

Guz says they don't want to have to resort to disconnecting customers, but they will if they have to. They ask that you help them by following the rules, which 90 percent of customers are.