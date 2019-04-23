SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Water Systems crews have contained a sewer spill that occurred earlier today in the 13000 block of Ray Ellison Boulevard near Highway 90 on the city's southwest side.

The spill was the result of a 24-inch sewer main collapse.

The area previously targeted in the scope of work developed for the EPA consent decree but the line failed before construction work could begin.

While work on the site is budgeted at $5.7 million with a project time of about one year, the collapse may affect that timeline.

No adverse impacts are expected.