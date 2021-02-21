SAWS announces end to boil water notice in many areas across San Antonio

The parts of the map shaded in green have had the notice lifted immediately after SAWS scientists completed necessary tests and determined certain areas are safe.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Water Service announced that the Boil Water Notice would be lifted in certain areas.

The parts of the map shaded in green have had the notice lifted immediately after SAWS scientists completed the necessary tests and determined that certain areas are safe as water pressure is being restored to the system.

SAWS recommends that residents flush all pipes with fresh water before using it for drinking or cooking. They also announced that they would shut down the Seale and Sea World water distribution sites due to low demand.