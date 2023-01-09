Sasha Skare convicted in murder of San Antonio rapper at upscale La Cantera apartment

She was on trial for a murder charge in the shooting death of 34-year-old Martell Derouen on Jan. 26, 2021.

SAN ANTONIO — A 24-year-old woman was convicted the murder of a man at an upscale La Cantera apartment Thursday.

Sasha Skare was on trial for a murder charge in the shooting death of 34-year-old Martell Derouen on Jan. 26, 2021. Police found Derouen with a gunshot wound in his apartment complex off of La Cantera Parkway.

Derouen, from San Antonio, performed as a rapper under the name of Kardone and was related to Beyonce through her grandmother, according to several media outlets.

Skare's murder trial began on Monday and a jury found her guilty on Thursday. The punishment phase of the trial began after a short court break. The sentencing is expected to wrap up on Friday.

