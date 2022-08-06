SA's longest-running Pride organization announces community celebration

This year represents Pride San Antonio's 19th year of service to the San Antonio community, making it the longest running PRIDE organization in the city.

SAN ANTONIO — Pride San Antonio announced the official community pride celebration for 2022 during Pride Month, called Pride Bigger than Texas.

The official celebration will take place June 25 in Crockett Park. A festival will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The fair will include food, entertainment, a health fair and a high heel race. The festival will be followed by the annual Pride Parade at 9 p.m.

The 2022 Pride Bigger Than Texas Grand Marshal will be County Court 13 Judge Rosie Gonzalez.

Judge Gonzalez will be available for a Meet and Greet on June 24 at the Bonham Exchange from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. She will be joined by Stephanie Bennett, Liz Garcia and Angel Bonilla.

Other Pride events announced by the organization include the Pride on the Green golf event fundraiser. That takes place Friday, June 24, at Cedar Creek Golf Course at 8250 Vista Colina from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The cost is $125 for a single golfer and $500 for a foursome.

Also, Pride San Antonio is hosting "San Antonio QFest LGBT International Film Festival" on October 7-9. The film festival will take place at the Public Theater. Tickets are $40 for an all-access weekend pass and a $20 single day pass.