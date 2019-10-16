SAN ANTONIO — Nine San Antonio firefighters are being honored for their bravery.

The Sons of the American Revolution is holding a medal ceremony Wednesday morning to recognize the heroes’ work; firefighters are receiving awards for saving a woman’s life.

They say it’s a rescue they’ll never forget.

Firefighters train day in and day out to keep their skills sharp because they want to be ready for anything.

When the fire tone sounded one Friday afternoon, firefighters on Engine 30 and 54 were ready to help.

A nearby home was burning and a woman was trapped inside.

“Mentally you’ve got to shift gears because you’ve got to save somebody,” said Kyasha Horne, a firefighter on Engine 30 that day. “Now you're in rescue mode. You're not just worried about the water but you worried about the patient as well.”

The rescue is one the crew will always remember.

“A friend of mine … called me to say you rescued my Aunti. It really hit home for me when she said that,” said Kim Nolan, an Engineer on Engine 30. “I grew up in this area, so it seems like they’re all family to me.”

Teamwork was crucial to a successful mission.

“One of our core values is to make sure that we have that brotherhood and sisterhood to take care of whoever is to our left and to our right, as well as the city,” said Horne.

Their bravery, along with seven others on scene that day, caught the attention of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR).

The organization will present medals to the firefighters in a special ceremony Wednesday morning.

“We recognize firefighters and paramedics during the month of October for fire safety month,” said Peter Baron, the Genealogical Assistant for the San Antonio chapter of the SAR. “We've done October recognition to the fire department for almost 20 years. We recognize them in a public setting with members of the public who don't normally get the chance to thank their firemen.”

The firefighters are down-playing what they’ve done. SAR and the community knows they deserve the medals and our thanks.

The crew says it was part of the job; a job they love. “It's all about helping people,” said Nolan. “It's a calling and so I enjoy it.”

Rest easy San Antonio. These heroes have answered the call and are ready to answer yours if ever in need.

SAR is recognizing the following San Antonio Firefighters:

Eng. Bradley Garza Engine 54s Acting officer

Joshua Torres Engine 54s Acting engineer

Cliff Peterson Engine 54s Firefighter 1

Manny Munoz Engine 54s Firefighter 2

Eng. Kim Nolan Engine 30s Acting Officer

Kyasha Horne Firefighter 2 on engine 30

Lauren Steinhauser Firefighter 1 on engine 30

Jeremiah Schoenhert Engine 30s Acting engineer

Lt. Jason Randle (Acting Safety officer)