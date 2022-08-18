The injured law enforcement officer, said to have critical injuries, will undergo surgery.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Two Sarasota County Sheriff's Office deputies shot and killed a man accused of using a "massive" machete to cut another deputy during an apparent burglary.

Four deputies who were in the area of Richardson Way and Meldon Circle responded just before 9:30 a.m. Thursday to a 911 call on a report of an armed break-in, agency spokesperson Kaitlyn Perez said during a news conference.

A man was sleeping in a small apartment home on a larger property when he woke up to the sound of someone who had entered and was sharpening a machete with a baseball bat, said Perez, who added that the "massive" weapon was about the size of her forearm.

While the man was able to run out of the home, the deputies encountered the alleged burglar who then walked toward them. One of the deputies was critically injured when the machete, at the very least, sliced his hand.

"I pray to God he doesn't lose his fingers or his hand," said Perez, adding later, "He's in rough shape right now, he really is."

Two of the responding deputies then fired their weapons at the alleged attacker, killing him at the scene.

"Any day our officers have to fire their weapons is not a good day," Perez said. The deputy is believed to have been with the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office for at least 15 years.

It's not yet known why the man entered the house before the attack. An investigation into the alleged burglary and shooting is ongoing, with more information expected later.