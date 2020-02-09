x
Missing Texas woman never returned after 'visiting a friend,' Travis County Sheriff's Office says

Davis left her two children with their father at his home on Aug. 27, told him she was going to visit a friend and never returned, TCSO said.
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — The Travis County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) is asking for the public's help finding 36-year-old Sara Joy Davis. 

Davis left her two children with their father at his home on Aug. 27 and told him she was going to visit a friend and never returned, TCSO said. 

Davis also missed an appointment with her children on Aug. 31 and her family reported her missing. 

Davis is described as a white woman, 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 130 pounds. Her vehicle is a gray 2015 Toyota Corolla with Texas license plate GCZ 2961.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the TCSO tip line at 512-854-1444.

