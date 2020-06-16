x
SAPD's Blue Eagle helicopter makes emergency landing at H-E-B

Eagle was assisting with the overnight shooting along 1604 that left one man dead and sent a woman to the hospital.
Credit: KENS 5

SAN ANTONIO — SAPD's Blue Eagle helicopter made an emergency landing in the parking lot of a Bulverde H-E-B.

According to an official with SAPD, Eagle was assisting with the overnight shooting along 1604 that left one man and sent a woman to the hospital.

Around 1:15 a.m., Eagle landed in the parking lot of the H-E-B located at 17238 Bulverde Road. 

An official with SAPD said that the pilots landed the aircraft because they received and 'Engine Warning Light.'

The pilots waited for a mechanic and were cleared for take off shortly after.