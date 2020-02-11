SAPD: Woman with handgun robs truck stop on east side

Authorities said she threatened the clerk and demanded money be stuffed in her bag.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman with a gun robbed at a truck stop on the east side, San Antonio Police said.

The incident happened around 1:15 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Ackerman Lane at Petro Truck Stop.

Police said the woman walked into the store wearing a face mask and pointed a semi automatic handgun at the clerk.

Authorities said she threatened the clerk and demanded money be stuffed in her bag. She also grabbed cigarettes before taking off in a blue SUV.

Police have not found the woman. No injuries were reported.