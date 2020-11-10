SAPD: Woman was scrolling through Instagram when she crashed into another vehicle

The victim was taken to University Hospital in unknown condition, police said.

SAN ANTONIO — A distracted driver led to a head-on crash on the city's north side, San Antonio police said.

The incident happened around 9:20 p.m. Saturday on Vance Jackson Road near Jackson Keller Road.

Police said a woman was driving down Vance Jackson, scrolling through her Instagram feed, when she collided with another driver head-on.

The victim, an adult male, was taken to University Hospital in unknown condition, police said.

The female driver who caused the crash was not reported injured and admitted to police she was on her social media while driving. SAPD said she received a citation.