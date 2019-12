SAN ANTONIO — A woman is recovering in the hospital this morning after being run over by her boyfriend, police say.

According to an official with the San Antonio Police Department, the man drove off after running over his girlfriend's leg around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The woman told police that she was trying to get out of the car because her boyfriend was acting 'erratic.'

The man fled the location in a Jeep Renegade, while the woman was taken to a nearby hospital.