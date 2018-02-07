A San Antonio man has lost more than $100,000 because he trusted a woman he thought could help his family, according to police.

Police say the scam began in 2014, when the victim, 75 year old Pat Reese, was introduced to the suspect, 63-year-old Angelika Stephanie Martina Navarro. At the time, Reese’s wife was battling cancer.

Police say Navarro portrayed herself as wealthy, telling the man she had a $300,000 advancement on a book deal and a $40 million Nike clothing deal, among other things. She also reportedly lied to the man and told him she was battling cancer like wife was and opening a cancer treatment center.

Over the course of a year, police say she convinced the man to invest in her fake business, borrowing more than $119,000. Police say she lied that she was too was dying, like his wife.

Navarro now faces felony charges of theft of more than $100,000.

