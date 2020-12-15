SAPD: Woman stabbed in front of south-side home; suspect taken into custody

SAN ANTONIO — A woman was stabbed during an altercation on the city's south side, the San Antonio Police Department said.
The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Crystal near Division Avenue.
Police said when they arrived, they found a 23-year-old woman with a stab wound to her abdomen and a cut to her arm.
SAPD said a "fight broke out" between the victim and a 29-year-old woman in front of the home on Crystal. The suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim, police said.
Emergency Medical Services transported the woman to University Hospital in stable condition. The suspect was found and taken into custody.
