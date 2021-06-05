SAPD: Woman shot near Alamo; suspected gunman arrested

SAN ANTONIO — A shooting took place near the Alamo Saturday morning, and authorities have arrested the suspected shooter, the San Antonio Police Department said.
The incident happened around 2 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of East Houston Street near Alamo Plaza.
Police received multiple calls for a shooting in the downtown area. When they arrived, they found one person shot and numerous shell casings in front of Pat O 'Briens, the Wax Museum and the Alamo.
The victim, a 23-year-old woman, was shot in both legs. She was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. Her boyfriend was reportedly with her, but he was not injured.
Another victim was found outside the Menger Hotel with a gunshot graze. They were treated by Emergency Medical Services.
Authorities were given a description of two suspects. Police later found them walking near the area and detained them. The suspected shooter has been identified as 21-year-old Nikolas Holland. He reportedly had a gun in his waistband and had outstanding warrants. The second suspect was released.
Police say this is an ongoing investigation. The motive for the shooting was not reported.
