SAN ANTONIO — A woman is in a hospital after being shot in the arm with a rifle, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident took place around 11 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Saltillo Street on the city's west side.

When police arrived, they found a woman in her 20s with a gunshot wound to her arm. She was rushed to University Hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the woman and a few other people were at an apartment when a disturbance occurred between them, leading to the shooting.

The shooting happened in the back yard behind the apartment. Multiple shots were fired, but she was only hit once, police said.

Police said she was shot by either an AR15 or AK47 style "assault rifle". The high caliber round causes much more damage than a standard handgun round.

Police are actively seeking three suspects that fled the scene, possibly in an older white pickup.

RELATED: Police searching for gunman accused of killing teen, shooting his sister

RELATED: These are the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Dallas-Fort Worth

RELATED: Man accused of spraying business with substance labeled COVID-19, terrorism task force investigating

RELATED: Real-time updates: 157 coronavirus cases, 5 coronavirus deaths in Bexar County