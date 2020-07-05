SAN ANTONIO — A woman shot an intruder in her home who turned out to be her ex-boyfriend, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident took place around 9:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 10300 block of Lynx Crossing on the city's west side.

Police said the woman recently broke up with the man. He broke into the home, so she hid in the bathroom. When he entered the restroom, she shot him one time with a shotgun, authorities said.

The man had a gunshot wound to his abdomen. He was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center in critical condition.

SAPD did not report any charges.

