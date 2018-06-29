A woman is being charged after police say she left her four year old daughter alone in a restaurant.

Officers were called to the Chachos and Chalucchis on Perrin Beitel late Thursday night.

Police say a customer noticed the child sitting by herself and notified employees. Officers found the suspect, identified as 30-year-old Aramis De La Garza, sitting in her car. She told police she had to leave to go get her phone and left the child unsupervised.

The suspect was charged with child abandonment and her two children were released to the Children’s Shelter, according to police.

© 2018 KENS