SAPD: Woman in critical condition after east-side car crash

SAN ANTONIO — A woman is in critical condition after a car crash on the city's east side, San Antonio Police said.

The incident took place just before 1 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 10 near Foster Road.

Police said two cars were involved in a crash, but when a family member showed up to help out, someone else hit their car.

A woman who was trying to get tools from the back of her car was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The passengers in the vehicle who came to assist were also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.