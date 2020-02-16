SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police say a woman who hit a pedestrian with her car and then took off is now charged with Failure to Stop and Render Aid.

Police say Ashley Smith hit a 68-year-old man who was in a crosswalk and had the right of way at San Pedro and Rector.

An eyewitness told police Smith stopped and got out of her car after she hit the man.

The witness says the two worked together to pull the injured man out of the roadway, but once they did so, Smith got back in her car and took off.

Her bond is set at $8,000.

