SAPD: Woman hit by car while on I-35; police searching for driver

SAN ANTONIO — A woman in her 20s has passed away after she was hit by a car on Interstate 35, San Antonio police said.

The incident happened around 3:45 a.m. Monday on I-35 northbound at Recio Street.

Police said when they arrived, they found the woman lying in the right lane of the interstate. Authorities attempted life-saving measures, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

SAPD said the victim was on the highway for an "unknown reason." A vehicle, possibly multiple, hit the victim and fled the scene, police said.

Multiple people pulled over to help the woman before police arrived, but no one reported witnessing the actual crash.

The northbound lanes of I-35 closed while authorities investigated.