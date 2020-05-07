SAPD: Woman found dead in southeast-side field

A man called police around 8 a.m. saying he knew of a dead body in a field.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department reported a body found on the city's southeast side.

SAPD said a woman in her 30s was found on South East Loop 410 near W.W. White Road. The incident is said to have possibly happened overnight.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus told KENS 5 that a man called police around 8 a.m. saying he knew of a dead body in a field. He reportedly had trouble telling SAPD the exact location, but authorities conducted a search and found the woman in a field, shot one time.

SAPD said there may be a relationship between the victim and the man who called. Authorities believe they could have been friends.

KENS 5 asked Chief McManus, "Is there something about this that brought you here?" He responded, "Because there's more to it than I'm telling you, but I can only tell you so much. And what I'm telling you right now is preliminary and subject to change. But what we do have is a body of a 30 to 35 year old female back here in the field who had been shot."

No weapons were recovered at the site and police said she had been there for a short time. SAPD homicide detectives are interviewing people who may know more about the incident.