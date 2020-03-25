SAN ANTONIO — A woman was slashed with a knife while trying to break up a fight between her brothers, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 3400 block of Gateway Drive on the east side.

Police said two brothers were fighting. The fight escalated and one of the brothers picked up a knife, authorities said.

The sister attempted to intervene, but was cut, police said.

SAPD arrived and took the man who cut her into custody, charging him with aggravated assault and family violence.

He was later identified as 23-year-old Juan Bernando Garcia.

The woman was treated by Emergency Medical Services and released.

