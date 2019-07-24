SAN ANTONIO — Police are investigating a possible accidental shooting after a woman was shot on the west side late Wednesday morning.

The shooting was reported at around 11:20 a.m. in the 1600 block of Romero.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who was shot in her torso. She was transported to University Hospital in critical condition.

Police say a man who is related to the woman had called 911 and said she accidentally shot herself.

Homicide investigators are looking into the shooting, police said.