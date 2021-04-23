Woman arrested after crashing into home, suspected of DWI, police say

Police said a woman in her 20s was driving north when she lost control of her vehicle and crashed into the home.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after crashing into a house, San Antonio police said.

Around 3 a.m. Friday, police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 11300 block of Whisper Falls Street to reports of a car that crashed into a motor home.

There were three people inside the home, but no one including the driver was injured, according to SAPD.