SAPD: Woman allegedly lights boyfriend's car on fire after argument at motel

SAN ANTONIO — A woman was taken in for questioning after allegedly lighting her boyfriend's car on fire, burning him in the process, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident took place just after midnight Sunday in the 2700 block of Roosevelt Avenue near East Southcross.

Police said the couple in their 40s were staying at a motel when they got into an argument. The man attempted to leave the motel in his car and that's when the woman allegedly used an accelerant to light the car on fire.