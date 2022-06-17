SAPD announces vehicle auction next week

A red convertible and grey pick-up truck will be auctioned off and must be paid for the day of sale.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department will hold an asset seizure vehicle auction next week on the west side, according to a press release.

The auction will take place June 21 at 3625 Growdon Road. Gates open at 5 p.m. and the auction starts at 6 p.m.

A red convertible and grey pick-up truck will be auctioned off and must be paid for the day of sale, according to the release.

The release says bidders must register before the start of the sale. Cash and card will be accepted as payment. American Express will not be accepted.

Vehicles must be picked up Thursday and Friday of that week between 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.