SAPD: Two women turn themselves in to police after one of them shoots, kills man

SAN ANTONIO — Two women suspected in an early morning homicide have turned themselves in to authorities, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. Friday at the Star Inn Hotel in the 6300 block of NW Loop 410.

When police arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the head inside his hotel room. He was pronounced dead.

Authorities said it appeared the man was inside the room while the two women were outside. One of the women reportedly fired at least one shot through the window, hitting the man in the head.

The women were seen driving away in a blue car. Police said the suspect is the person who called 911 and agreed to meet police at the station on Prue Road to turn herself in, but officers said she never showed up.

Police then told KENS 5 around 4 a.m. that the women did come to the police station and have been detained for questioning.