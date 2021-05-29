Altercation leads to shooting on north side; two women shot, killed

Some sort of argument began between them and another group at another location, and eventually led to an exchange of gunfire.

SAN ANTONIO — Two women are dead after an altercation led to a shooting on the city's north side, according to San Antonio Police Chief William McManus

The incident happened around 2:40 a.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of Fallen Leaf Lane near Callaghan Road.

McManus said four people were inside one vehicle; three women and one man. Some sort of argument began between them and another group at another location, and eventually led to an exchange of gunfire on Fallen Leaf Lane.

All four people in the car were hit by bullets. Two of the women, who were in their mid-20s, were shot and killed in the backseat. The two people in the driver, passenger seats are in stable condition and expected to survive.

McManus said he doesn't believe this shooting was random. He also said the shooting could have started on Interstate 10, and eventually ended on Fallen Leaf Lane.

No arrests have been reported.