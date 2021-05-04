SAPD: Two women arrested after shooting at Circle K

SAPD said details are limited, but the victim is a 50-year-old man who was shot at least one time in the upper torso.

SAN ANTONIO — Two women were taken into custody as authorities believe they are connected to a shooting at a gas station, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The shooting reportedly happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday at the Circle K in the 300 block of San Pedro Avenue.

When police arrived, they found a man on the corner of West Euclid Avenue and Jackson Street who had been shot.

SAPD said details are limited, but the victim is a 50-year-old man who was shot at least one time in the upper torso. He was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition.

Authorities said two women were seen fleeing to a nearby apartment complex. They were taken in for questioning.