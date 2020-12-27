SAPD: Two suspects steal vehicle, demand $1,000 from owner in exchange for the car

Authorities said thieves stole the vehicle Friday. On Saturday, the men contacted him, demanding $1,000 in return for the vehicle.

SAN ANTONIO — A man's car was stolen, then the men who stole the car returned, demanding money, the San Antonio Police Department said.

Police said they received a "frantic call" overnight from a man who said he was being chased by the two men in a truck. The caller said he had been followed several miles and was afraid to stop because he was certain the men had weapons, according to police.

SAPD caught up with the two men and told them to pull over. They stopped at a gas station in the 2700 block of NE Loop 410.

The victim agreed, and the two suspects met the man at an IHOP. The two men told the victim he could drive his Audi, but he needed to go to the ATM, police said. The victim got into his vehicle, but took off.

He claims he led the men on a chase all across the north side, waiting for SAPD's support.

The men were arrested on unrelated warrants and drug charges, but police said they could face more.

No injuries were reported.