Two security guards shoot men outside northwest-side club following fight, police say

The men hopped into a pickup truck, and while driving away, the two security guards reportedly opened fire on the truck from both sides.

SAN ANTONIO — A fight between two security guards and three men led to a shooting outside a club, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. Saturday outside the Sugars Gentleman's Club on NW Loop 410.

Police said three men were kicked out of the club for an unknown reason. On the way out, a fight took place between security and the men.

The men hopped into a pickup truck, and while driving away, the two security guards reportedly opened fire on the truck from both sides.

The driver and passenger were hit by bullets, but the man in the backseat was not injured. They drove about a quarter of a mile to a hotel where they called for help. They were taken to University Hospital, each in stable condition.

SAPD detained the two security guards for questioning but did not report if they will face any charges.