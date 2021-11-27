SAPD: Two police officers hit by drunk driver on city's north side

Both officers were taken to University Hospital with minor injuries, police said.

SAN ANTONIO — Two San Antonio Police Department officers were injured after they were hit by a drunk driver, police said.

The incident happened around 10:45 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Fresno Road.

Officers were driving westbound on Fresno Road in an all-black market patrol vehicle when they were hit by a 2019 Dodge Charger going northbound in the 4000 block of the Interstate 10 West Access Road.

Both officers were taken to University Hospital with minor injuries, police said. The driver of the Charger was evaluated and reportedly intoxicated. They were arrested for DWI.