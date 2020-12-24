SAPD: Two people killed in separate crashes caused by same wrong-way driver

SAPD said the wrong-way driver and his passenger got out of the vehicle before it caught on fire.

SAN ANTONIO — Two people are dead after separate car crashes were caused by the same wrong-way driver, the San Antonio Department Police said.

The incident happened just before 3 a.m. Thursday in the 11500 block of Southeast Loop 410.

Police said the wrong-way driver, who authorities said was intoxicated, was driving a silver 2014 Mazda with a passenger inside. The driver was moving westbound on the eastbound lanes.

To avoid being hit, one driver swerved out of the way of the wrong-way driver, and drove their vehicle underneath the trailer of an 18-wheeler, police said. That driver passed away at the scene. Their identity has not been reported.

A few minutes later, a wrong-way driver crashed head on into another driver, identified as 33-year-old Jay Simon Mejia, police said.

SAPD said the wrong-way driver and his passenger got out of the vehicle before it caught on fire. They were taken to University Hospital in unknown conditions.The driver was charged with Intoxication Manslaughter.