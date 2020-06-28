x
SAPD: Two motorcyclists taken to hospital after possible road rage crash

The motorcyclists had "some sort of disturbance" with a pickup truck driver who they say ran them off the road and into a pole.
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is looking for the driver of a pickup truck that left the scene of a possible road rage crash.

The incident took place around 11 p.m. Saturday between Cypress Street and McCullough Avenue north of downtown. 

Police said two motorcyclists were injured and one of them had serious injuries. The two had "some sort of disturbance" with a pickup truck driver who they say ran them off the road and into a pole.

Both men were taken to University Hospital, and as of Sunday morning, authorities are still looking for the suspect.

