SAPD: Two motorcyclists taken to hospital after possible road rage crash

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is looking for the driver of a pickup truck that left the scene of a possible road rage crash.

The incident took place around 11 p.m. Saturday between Cypress Street and McCullough Avenue north of downtown.

Police said two motorcyclists were injured and one of them had serious injuries. The two had "some sort of disturbance" with a pickup truck driver who they say ran them off the road and into a pole.