SAN ANTONIO — Two men, each in their 20s, were shot, but it's not clear who shot them or why, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday on Rawhide Lane on the city's west side.

Police said one man was hit in the leg and the other was shot in the leg and wrist.

They were taken to University Hospital in stable condition. Police said the men were not cooperating, refusing to give officers any information about who shot them.

No arrests have been reported.

RELATED: 'I felt violated': Sabinal HS students speak after levying allegations of misconduct against employee

RELATED: Woman dials 911 with toes after jack slips, car traps hands