SAN ANTONIO — A traffic stop ended with suspects ramming into a police car, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday in the 11600 block of South East Loop 410 near Roosevelt Avenue.

Police said the driver was pulled over for reckless driving after witnesses reported them driving on the wrong side of the road, nearly hitting oncoming vehicles.

Authorities said the traffic stop was brief; two juvenile boys got out of the car and ran away from the scene while the two remaining boys attempted to reverse and speed away, but then rammed into an SAPD vehicle.

The two boys who hit the police car were arrested and police are still looking for the other two boys.

The investigation is ongoing and no injuries were reported.