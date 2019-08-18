SAN ANTONIO — Police are investigating an accident on the southwest side after a truck crashed into two people outside a garage sale.

The incident took place around 10 a.m. Sunday on Elena Claire and South Zarzamora Street.

Authorities received a call that people were having a garage sale when a pickup truck driving down the street ran into two people.

Police did not say how fast the driver was going and if alcohol was involved. One man in his 40s was taken to a hospital in serious condition. Another is being evaluated for minor injuries.

Authorities said the driver of the truck remained on scene.

RELATED: SAPD: Rollover crash leaves two women in critical condition

RELATED: Motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead, 1 in critical condition